Colliers International Detroit has been awarded the exclusive right to lease The Centennial office space at 100 E. Big Beaver in Troy, Michigan.

The Centennial, a prominent office property dotting the Troy skyline, has recently undergone a renovation and rebranding effort. The owners have made numerous upgrades to the building systems and elevators, and have initiated a multi-million-dollar common-area improvement upgrade effort.

The building located just off Interstate-75 at Big Beaver will be host to a number of amenities, including a new conference center, new building deli, tenant lounge and co-working facility. The common-area amenities will be available for tenants of the building as well as to rent for members of the community.

Gary Grochowski, director of agency leasing, and Bryan Barnas, both with Colliers International Detroit, will oversee the leasing of the 306,000-square-foot office building.

