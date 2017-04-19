April 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Lisa Kennicott has been promoted to senior transaction manager at CBRE Group’s Cincinnati office.

Kennicott joined CBRE in 2013 and is a member of the company’s Global Workplace Solutions team in Cincinnati.

Kennicott and these team provide strategic planning, transaction advisory and ongoing portfolio initiatives for a portfolio of more than 75 million square feet in more than 60 countries.

