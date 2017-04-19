April 19, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

A historic building across from Millennium Park will be converted into a luxury hotel, according to an announcement from Oxford Capital Group and Quadrum Global.

The developers chose the name Hotel Julian in honor of St. Julian Hospitaller, the patron saint of hospitality and travelers. Oxford Capital Group is also behind LondonHouse, another adaptive reuse project, which opened last year. This will be the group’s 12th hotel investment in the Chicago market.

The focus of the joint venture between Oxford and Quadrum is to restore the building’s iconic terracotta facade and integrate modern design elements. The 75-million-dollar project is slated to open in late 2018.

The architectural firm Marshall & Fox was hired to design Hotel Julian at 168 N. Michigan Ave., according to the announcement. The firm has also designed The Drake, The Blackstone, The Edgewater Beach Hotel & Apartments and several buildings along Lake Shore Drive.

A five-story addition on top of the existing building was designed by Hirsch Associates. The structure will be covered in a glass curtain wall which will be brought down through the terracotta face to the base of the building. At ground level, a two-story exterior with a folding glass wall will open up into the lobby which features a restaurant and bar venue including outdoor dining.

The interiors of the hotel rooms were designed by the Getty’s Group and include modern but elegant accommodations. A second western entrance on Garland Court leads to the building’s lobby.

Tags | adaptive reuse, Atlantic Bank Building, Chicago, hospitality, Hotel Julian, Illinois, Michigan Avenue, Oxford Capital Group, Quadrum Global

