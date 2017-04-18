April 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based TCF Commercial Real Estate has hired Bryan Downie as a vice president.

Downie is responsible for originating loans throughout the Midwestern United States.

Tags | Bryan Downie, company news, finance, Minnesota, Minnetonka

