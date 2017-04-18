April 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NGKF represented the buyer and seller in the sale of a 272,000-square-foot, 14-acre speculative industrial building in Bartlett, Illinois, the company announced Friday.

The property is located at 1331-1337 Schiferl Road in the Brewster Creek Business Park, the announcement said.

Adam Marshall, Brian Carroll and Mark Deady of NGKF represented the property owner and developer, Ridge Development in the transaction. Elis Couston, also of NGKF, represented the buyer. NGKF will exclusively lease the building and act as property manager.

In June Marshall, Carroll and Deady pre-leased half of the property, completing a 135,00-square-foot lease for Ridge Development. It was signed to a automotive brake rotor and drum distributor that relocated from Hanover Park in October.

Tags | Adam Marshall, Bartlett, Brian Carroll, Elise Couston, Illinois, industrial, lease, Mark Deady, NGKF

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com