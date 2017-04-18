April 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quantum Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail building located in Rockford, Illinois.

The 89,013-square-foot property located at 249-281 Dean Drive sold for $10.2 million. The center is 100 percent leased and anchored by Best Buy, Ross Dress For Less and other tenants such as Hallmark, Great Clips and Pita Pit.

Chad Firsel, president of Quantum, represented the seller.

Tags | Chad Firsel, Illinois, Quantum Real Estate Advisors, Retail, Rockford

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com