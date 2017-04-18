April 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan has helped The Ruse Escape Rooms secure a location in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The venue will occupy 3,446 square-feet of first floor space at 25 South Division Avenue, located at the northwest corner of South Division and Weston in the Heartside district of downtown Grand Rapids. The space is currently being renovated. Ruse owners expect to open for business in Fall.

Doug Taatjes, Hillary Taatjes Woznick and Kurt Kunst of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan worked on the sale of the retail condo for Ruse Escape Rooms owners Steve Myers and Bill Wiegandt.

The escape-room concept is a simple one: A group of people are locked in a room and must search for clues to escape it in a certain period of time. If they do, they win. If they don’t escape? They lose.

Tags | Doug Taatjes, Grand Rapids, Hillary Taatjes, Kurt Runst, Michigan, NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, Retail

