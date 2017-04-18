April 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based Gershman Mortgage has moved its headquarters from 7 N. Bemiston in Clayton, Missouri, to 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 400, in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The phone numbers 314-889-0600 and 1-800-GERSHMAN (437-7462) will remain the same.

“This move marks an exciting milestone for Gershman Mortgage,” said Adam Mason, Gershman’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a written statement. “We are proud of our long history in the St. Louis community, and our new headquarters will provide us with the space we need to continue to grow.”

The new office space includes more than 24,000 square feet. More than 100 employees will work from the new office.

Tags | company news, finance, Gershman Mortgage, Missouri, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com