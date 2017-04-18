April 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Peter Jankowski, vice president of brokerage services at Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, recently arranged the sale of Holiday Garden Apartments a 64-unit multi-family building at 115 N. River Road in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

The seller, Mt. Clemens Properties LLC, sold the property to J and G Investments.

Jankowski represented both the seller and the purchaser in this transaction.

Tags | Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Michigan, Mount Clemens, Multifamily, Peter Jankowski

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com