The Chicago Riverwalk and the Chinatown Branch of the Chicago Public Library received recognition from the Architizer A+ Awards.

The Architizer A+ Awards is the largest program focused on promoting and celebrating the year’s best architecture and products.

The Chicago Riverwalk was recognized in the Architecture + Urban Transformation category and the Chinatown Branch Library was recognized in the Institutional-Libraries category.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel responded to the awards in a statement:

“The Chicago Riverwalk has redefined how people interact with the Chicago River, creating stunning new spaces that feature a variety of opportunities for recreation, education and entertainment. Similarly, the Chinatown Branch Library is a beautiful, modern design that is a model for what a neighborhood library should be. By honoring the Riverwalk and the Chinatown Branch, the Architizer A+ Awards recognizes what Chicagoans already know – that these important urban investments are quickly becoming some of the city’s architectural gems. Congratulations to Ross Barney Architects, Sasaki and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP for this well-deserved recognition.”

