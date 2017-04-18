April 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

After 27 years, Al Miller, director of human resources, retired from St. Louis-based engineering firm S. M. Wilson & Co. at the end of March 2017. Miller is the grandson of founder Shouse McGarvey Wilson.

Miller began his career with his family’s firm in the safety department, becoming the firm’s first full-time director of safety in 1990. In this role, Miller instated new safety policies and instilled a culture of safety throughout the firm. Under Miller’s direction, the firm consistently maintained a below-industry EMR average.

In 2005, Miller again made history in the firm as the first director of human resources. In this position, “he brought a depth of understanding and empathy regarding our employees that helped cement our reputation as a caring, fun, committed and totally professional construction company,” said Scott Wilson, the firm’s chief executive officer, in a written statement.

Miller was also chairman of S. M. Wilson’s annual Swinging Fore Dreams Golf Tournament. During 10 years, the tournament raised more than $300,000 for the Dream Factory of Saint Louis.

