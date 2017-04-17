April 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Novak Construction held a topping off ceremony on Thursday in celebration of completing the mixed-use residential tower in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, the company announced.

The company is the general contractor for the Lake and Aberdeen 11-story tower with retail, parking office and residential units. Some units will have tiered, green rooftop decks and the building’s amenities include a fitness center, a multi-use outdoor terrace as well as a top floor club room.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Multifamily, Novak Construction, West Loop

