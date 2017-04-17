April 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Michael J. Nichols was named president of Next Parking LLC, the company announced in April.

Nichols’ promotion to president from executive vice president recognizes his contributions to NExt Parking over a decade, the company said in a statement.

Nichols joined Next Parking in 2008 to execute parking acquisitions, manage the company’s parking portfolio and act as a consultant. One of the largest projects Nichols oversees is the Chicago’s Millennium Parking Garage. He also helped the company establish new relationships and business opportunities, such as an assignment from Goldman Sachs to provide services for a parking facility in North Carolina.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Michael Nichols, Next Parking, people, People on the move

