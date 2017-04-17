April 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

J.C. Anderson was selected to complete a 45,000-square-foot office expansion and renovation for CBRE Group in suburban Oak Brook, Illinois.

The project aims to accommodate the consolidation of CBRE’s suburban workers into one large location. The new office will implement CBRE’s Workplace360 design, an approach that encourages flexibility, mobility and productivity through high-tech amenities and paperless offices.

The construction is scheduled to be complete in August 2017. It eliminates enclosed offices and replaces them with a mix of open work stations, collaborative areas, small meeting rooms and larger conference rooms. The new space will feature open floor plans, a help desk ‘genius bar’, bar area, pantry and cafe.

The construction team of J.C. Anderson is led by Anthony Douglas and Marty Powers. Gensler is the architectural services and CBRE is the project manager for ownership.

Tags | CBRE, Illinois, J.C. Anderson, Oak Brook, Office

