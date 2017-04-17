April 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Construction began April 13 on Stonehaven of Eagan, a 95-unit senior living community. The four-story, 130,000-square-foot development is located just south of Yankee Doodle Road at 1000 Station Trail in Eagan, Minnesota.

Stonehaven of Eagan Senior Living is developed by Headwaters Development and managed by Ebenezer Management Services, which provides daily operational and management services.

Built by Engelsma Construction and designed by Kaas Wilson Architects, Stonehaven offers seniors a variety of housing solutions, ranging from independent living to customized assisted living options, including care and services that are available 24/7.

The new community consists of 80 independent senior living apartments and assisted living units, and 15 memory care apartments – featuring a variety of styles and floorplans.

Stonehaven features chef-prepared meals served restaurant style, heated underground parking, pub, library, lounges, chapel, hair salon and spa, and guest suite. The community also includes a private dining room, community room, movie theater, game room, Wi-Fi and fitness center offering classes and wellness programs.

Outdoor amenities include multiple decks, covered patios, beautiful landscaping and walking paths.

Tags | construction, Eagan, Ebenezer Management Services, Engelsma Construction, Headwaters Development, Minnesota, seniors housing

