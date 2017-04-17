April 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dougherty Mortgage closed a $5.2 million Fannie Mae Supplemental loan for Greek Oak Apartments.

The property is a 384-unit multi-family housing community located in Palos, Hills Illinois. The Fannie Mae 7.92-year term loan has a 30-year amortization schedule and was arranged through Dougherty’s Brentwood, Tennesee office for borrower Green Oaks at Palos Hills LP.

