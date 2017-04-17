April 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Edward Pohn of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT was named the top sales professional in the multi-family sector by his firm. The honor is given to top-ranking producers in each sector based on transaction revenue in 2016.

Tags | award, broker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Edward Pohn, mulit-family, Multifamily

