Tickets are on sale for the 4th Annual Real Estate Rumble, which is a boxing event benefiting charities such as Big Brother Big Sister of Chicago.

Watch boxers of all levels from the real estate industry fight on May 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Park West. There will also be a 2-hour open bar. Tickets are available online.

The Real Estate Rumble was founded in 2013 by Ryan Cotter and Greg Pekarsky out of their mutual enthusiasm for real estate, boxing and helping those in need.

