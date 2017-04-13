Waste Management renews lease at Butterfield Centre in Lombard

Waste Management signed a lease renewal for an 86,110-square-foot office space at 700 to 720 E. Butterfield Road in Lombard, Illinois, NAI Hiffman announced Thursday.

NAI Hiffman Executive Vice President Michael Van Zandt and Vice President Brian Edgerton represented the landlord, St. Paul Fire & Marine. Waste Management has been a tenant at Butterfield Centre since 1991.

