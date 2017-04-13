April 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Mortgage Bankers Association ranked Walker & Dunlop as the fourth-largest multifamily lender with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2016.

This means that Walker & Dunlop met its objectives set in 2012 to become a top-five lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD by 2017.

“It is a testament to the companies that we have acquired and the team we have assembled at Walker & Dunlop that we were able to achieve this goal within our five-year business plan,” said Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop’s chief executive officer and chairman, in a written statement.

Walker & Dunlop generated transaction volume of almost $20 billion in 2016, a company record.

Tags | finance, Multifamily, Walker & Dunlop, Willy Walker

