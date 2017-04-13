April 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based interior design company Spellman Brady and Company has hired Bryn Krusie as a designer and art associate.

In addition to individual project interior design, Krusie is responsible for developing artwork master plans for senior living, healthcare and higher education projects.

Krusie brings nine years of interior design experience to her position and is also EDAC-certified – Evidence-Based Design Accreditation Certification.

