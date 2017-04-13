April 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based engineering firm S.M. Wilson & Co. has hired Jessica Kornfeld as a project assistant, job accountant, and Rachel Thess as project engineer.

Thess has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lindenwood University, and is pursuing her master’s degree in construction management at Washington University.

Kornfeld holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Missouri Baptist University.

Tags | construction, Jessica Kornfeld, Missouri, Rachel Thess, S.M. Wilson & Co., St. Louis

