April 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mortenson Construction began a major renovation and expansion of Harper College’s sports and wellness center in Palatine, Illinois, the company announced.

Harper College, along with Mortenson Construction and architect Cannon Design held a groundbreaking for the project on Monday.

The $38 million renovation will create a modern health and recreation center for the community college and residents. The project includes construction a 10,000-square-foot medical clinic run by Northwest Community Healthcare for students, faculty and residents. The renovations will upgrade education departments within the building and add team training facilities, a fitness center, event spaces, a sports medicine area, exercise rooms and six more classrooms.

Building M will be closed until the renovation is complete in August 2018.

Tags | Harper College, Illinois, Mortenson, Mortenson Construction, Palatine, student housing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com