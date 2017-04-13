April 13, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Interra Realty brokered the sale of a mixed-use property at 5450 S. Indiana Ave. in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood for $1,675,000.

Lucas Fryman, Interra associate, represented the buyer. David Goss and Jon Morgan, Interra co-founders and managing principals, along with Fryman represented the seller.

The building includes 22 apartments, comprised of 16 two-bedrooms and 6 one-bedroom units. The property was recently gut rehabbed as well as five retail spaces. The buyer plans to lease the ground level retail units.

Tags | Chicago, David Goss, Interra Realty, Jon Morgan, Lucas Fryman, multi-family, Multifamily, Washington Park

