Jeremy Maddox was promoted to Vice President of Business Development at Holland Construction, the company announced Wednesday.

Maddox first started at Holland last year and brought over 18 years of experience in the construction industry including project management, preconstruction, business development and as a market leader for federal contracting.

In his new position, Maddox will be responsible for developing and implementing new strategic initiatives for Holland.

Tags | construction, holland construction, Illinois, Jeremy Maddox, people, People on the move, Retail, Swansea

