HFF arranged $24 million in financing for The Hensley, a 43-unit luxury apartment community in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, the company announced Thursday.

The Hensley was completed last year and is located at 707 North Wells Street, the announcement said. The 11-story boutique property is 100 percent leased and is a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,503 square feet each. Apart from luxury finishes and appliances, the community also features a fitness center and a 12th floor roof deck complete with a fire pit, lounge and grilling stations.

GT Prime, a new restaurant from the Boka Group, has leased 5,892 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

