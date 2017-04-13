April 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chase Carlisle has joined Avison Young’s Memphis office as vice president of brokerage services.

Carlisle has worked in the real estate industry as part of the Carlisle Corporation for seven years. During this time, he served as director of real estate and development.

During his career, Carlisle has been involved with more than $215 million in real estate transactions through acquisitions, developments and dispositions.

Tags | Avison Young, Chase Carlisle, company news, Memphis, Tennessee

