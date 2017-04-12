April 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Casey Hankinson has been named senior vice president of the national build-to-suit division at Minneapolis’ Ryan Companies.

Hankinson has worked with Ryan Companies since 2007, serving for the past six yeears as vice president of development. Before joining the company, Hankinson spent two years at United Properties as a commercial real estate broker.

Hankinson also played in the National Hockey League with the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Tags | Casey Hankinson, company news, construction, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ryan Companies

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com