April 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s investment sales team recently brokered the sale of the Shelby Corners retail development in Utica, Michigan, in the Detroit market. The 76,390-square-foot power center was purchased by Beverly Hills, Michigan-based Grand Management & Development.

Shelby Crossings is located at the northwest corner of Hall and Schoenherr Roads in the Detroit suburb of Utica. The property features the Bed Bath & Beyond subsidiaries Christmas Tree Shops and BuyBuy Baby, and is surrounded by a larger regional center anchored by Target and Planet Fitness.

Ben Wineman and Carly Gallagher of Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, in cooperation with Daniel Stern of Mid-America Real Estate-Michigan, Inc. were the exclusive brokers in the transaction on behalf of the seller.

Tags | Ben Wineman, Carly Gallagher, Detroit, Michigan, Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, Retail, Utica

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com