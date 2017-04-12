April 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently sold a single-tenant, net-leased Chipotle Mexican Grill in Sidney, Ohio, a community on the north side of Dayton.

Chipotle executed a 10-year lease in 2016 with a 10-percent mid-term rental increase.

Dan Cooper, president of the Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented both the buyer and seller. The seller was a private investment group in Ohio. The 1031 buyer was a private investor, also in Ohio.

The property sold for more than $1.5 million.

Tags | Chipotle, Cooper Commercial Investment Group, Dan Cooper, Dayton, Ohio, Retail, Sidney

