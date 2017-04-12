April 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Neil Pendleton is now the managing director for Asset Services in Chicago for CBRE, the company announced Monday.

In his new role, Pendleton will be responsible for the oversight of 61 million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties in the Chicago region as well as 400 employees, a statement from CBRE said.

Pendleton joined CBRE in 1998 and began Chicago’s project management business. Since 2014, he has led all local project management operations for the Midwest region, which earned recognition as the top revenue generating region in the Americas.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Neil Pendleton, Office, people, People on the move, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com