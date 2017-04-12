April 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brad Burke has joined CBRE Group as head of investor relations.

Burke previousl worked at Goldman Sachs & Company, where he had worked as an equity research analyst since 2013. He led the research coverage of 17 commercial real estate companies, including CBRE.

Before working at Goldman Sachs, Burke worked at UBS equity research.

