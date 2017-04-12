April 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Chicago Architecture Foundation hosted its 42nd Annual Benefit Gala on Thursday at Morgan MFG in Chicago where they debuted a graphic novel aimed at inspiring Chicago students.

During the event, CAF unveiled No Small Plans, a new graphic novel that serves as the center piece of a three-year civic education initiative. The graphic novel was inspired by the 1911 textbook that taught students about Burnham’s 1909 Plan of Chicago, according to a statement from the foundation.

The money raised during the evening will kick start the funds CAF needs to get the graphic novel into the hands of 30,000 Chicago teens over a period of three years. The foundation hopes it will inspire high schoolers and catalyze conversations about what can make a neighborhood or city great.

According to CAF’s Kickstarter page, the foundation has already raised $38,251 nearly reaching its second stretch goal. Each book costs $10 to print and distribute so CAF will need to raise $300,000 in order to reach 30,000 students.

The Gala also recognized two community innovators for their impact on civic inclusion and engagement in Chicago, CAF said. Karen Case of The PrivateBank received the CAF Catalyst Award for her work in growing Chicago’s real estate and development. Golub & Co. was given the CAF Corporate Award for serving as one of the most vibrant and successful businesses for more than half a century.

Tags | Chicago, Chicago Architecture Foundation, Chicago Architecture Foundation Gala, Golub & Co., Illinois, No Small Plans, Office, Retail

