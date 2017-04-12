April 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Block Real Estate Services, LLC and Sunflower Development Group have begun construction on the renovation of the Traders on Grand building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The 21-story historic building is located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, one block north of the Sprint Center and the Power & Light District. Completed in 1962, it was the first new downtown skyscraper since the 1930s and was occupied by Traders Bank on the first four floors.

BRES and SDG plan to convert this 268,700-square-foot structure into a Class A+ mixed-used development that embodies the spirit of the Live/Work/Play lifestyle. Plans include 202 multifamily units and about 11,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Helix Architects have designed a James Bond-era theme for the project. The design aims to transoform the building into a cutting-edge development.

Tags | Block Real Estate Services, construction, Kansas City, Missouri, Multifamily, Retail, Sunflower Development Group

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com