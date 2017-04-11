April 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tim Hummel has joined St. Louis-based Wiegmann Associates as an HVAC service sales engineer.

Hummel manages preventative maintenance programs and HVAC installation and repair projects for Wiegmann Associates’ commercial and industrial clients.

Hummel has 32 years of experience in the HVAC industry. He holds an associate’s degree in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology from Ranken Technical College.

Tags | company news, Missouri, St. Louis, Tim Hummel, Wiegmann Associates

