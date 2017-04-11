April 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Chicago chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors presented the 15th annual awards to honor members and sponsors at Bub City and Joe’s Live in Rosemont in March.

The Chicago chapter completed 125 cooperative transactions from 45 members and 11 Platinum sponsors totaling $625,544,447 and comprising 18,365,789 square feet as well as 79 acres of land.

The awards were created by Joyce Slone, Sior of Slone commercial to recognize those SIOR members and sponsors for their achievement throughout the year as well as commend those that are committed to helping other members reach their goals.

The members and awards include:

Intra Chapter – Largest number of transactions Sean Henrick , SIOR of Cushman & Wakefield with 22 transactions



Largest Dollar Volume Industrial Build-to-Suit for lease with a Platinum Sponsor Jason West , SIOR and Sean Henrick , SIOR of Cushman & Wakefield represented an e-commerce client and John Suerth , SIOR of CBRE represented Duke Realty Corporation for the leasing of 954,720 square feet valued at $72,300,000

2nd Largest Dollar Volume Industrial Build-to-Suit for lease with a Platinum Sponsor Jack Rosenberg , SIOR of Colliers International represented Best Buy for the 615,000 square foot build-to-suit valued at $30,493,000 with Platinum Sponsor, Northern Builders



Largest Dollar Volume Industrial Build-to-Suit for lease with two Platinum Sponsors Lynn Reich , SIOR of Colliers International represented Georgia Pacific for the 1,000,056 square foot building valued at $23,813,059. Platinum Sponsor, Venture One was a co-developer with Platinum Sponsor, Clayco, who was also the contractor.



Largest Dollar Volume Industrial Spec Building for lease with a Platinum Sponsor Jason West , SIOR and Sean Henrick, SIOR of Cushman & Wakefield represented an E-Commerce client for the leasing of 46,801 square foot spec building valued at 429,000,000 with Platinum Sponsor, Hillwood



Largest Dollar Volume Industrial Building Sale with a Platinum Sponsor Ron Behm SIOR and David Bercu , SIOR of Colliers International represented Platinum Sponsor, Prologis, for the purchase of a 131,728 square foot building valued at $22,750,000



Largest Dollar Volume Transaction, Industrial Investment Sale Elise Couston , SIOR and Adam Marshall , SIOR of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented Ridge Development in the sale of 271,200 square foot valued at $19,530,000



Largest Dollar Volume Land Transaction with a Platinum Sponsor Lynn Reich , SIOR of Colliers International represented Platinum Sponsor, Rockefeller Development, and Jim Estes , SIOR of Colliers International represented the buyer, Molto Properties , in the 79.72-acre land sale valued at $2,500,000



Most Transactions Completed by a Platinum Sponsor with Chicago SIOR members Prologis with 51 transactions, totaling $128,406,585 with 22 members.



Honorable Mention Venture One with 42 transactions totaling $83,144,266 with 15 members



