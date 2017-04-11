April 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan recently helped both the buyer and seller in a $2 million transaction in Kalamazoo County, Michigan.

Last year, Kalamazoo-based NAI brokers Marc Tourangeau and Kara Schroer helped bring a 19,188-square-foot office building at 5136 Lovers Lane in Portage, Michigan, to full occupancy.

Shortly after, the building owner engaged NAI to market the property to the investment community. A Grand Rapids investor, Jay Kim Enterprises, LLC, represented by Bill Tyson of NAI’s Grand Rapids office, closed on the property in February 2017 for $2.05 million.

Tags | Kalamazoo, Kara Schroer, Marc Tourangeau, Michigan, NAI Wisinski, Office, Portage

