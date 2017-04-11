April 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Michael Flynn moved up from Executive Vice President to Chief Operating Officer for NAI Hiffman, the company announced Wednesday.

Flynn will provide leadership and management necessary to execute the firm’s expansion strategy and enhance its operations. He has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate leasing and tenant representation.

Most recently he led an office leasing team focused on the north and northwest suburbs for clients including TA Realty, KBS, 90 North and The Davis Companies. He will continue his position on the NAI Global Member Leadership Board.

He attended the Ross School of Business Administration at the University of Michigan. He joined NAI Hiffman in 2000 as one of its founding members and has consistently been one of the top producers.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Michael Flynn, NAI Hiffman, people, People on the move

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com