Minneapolis-based Grandbridge Real Estate Capital recently closed on the permanent refinance of a $71.8 million manufactured-housing portfolio secured by six manufactured home communities made up of more than 1,700 sites.

The loan was originated through Grandbridge’s agency platform, and featured a fixed-rate, 30-year amortization and an interest-only component.

Grandbridge senior vice president Todd Elkins and Minneapolis-based vice president Tony Carlson and assistant vice president Troon Dowds originated the financing.

