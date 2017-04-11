April 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 6,500-square-foot office building at 28239-28341 Hoover Road in Warren, Michigan. The seller, Nicholas Development Company Inc, sold the building to Mark Van Den Branden, LLC.

Rick Tabbi and Steve Eisenshtadt represented both the seller and the purchaser in this transaction.

Tags | Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Michigan, Office, Rick Tabbi, STeve Eisenshtadt, Warren

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com