April 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Staging Concepts and its sister company SC Railing Company are the first tenants at the Opus Group’s 169 Business Center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Together, Staging Concepts and SC Railing Company will occupy 65,000 square feet of the 145,800-square-foot development.

Located at the intersection of 85th Avenue and Wyoming Avenue North, the building offers easy highway access and meets the demand for space resulting from the sector’s low vacancy rates. The development offers 24-foot clear height, access to Highway 169 and County Road 81 and area amenities for employees.

Staging Concepts specializes in portable staging equipment. The company has provided advanced, modular custom staging solutions for venues of all sizes in the industry since 1990. SC Railing Company is a national provider of decorative railing systems.

Staging Concepts will use the building as an additional facility to the company’s existing headquarters in Minneapolis. SC Railing will use a small portion of the facility to store finished goods and perform a portion of railing fabrication.

Opus Design Build, L.L.C. worked with Staging Concepts and SC Railing Company to update the building. Up to 70 percent of the space will be used for manufacturing with the balance reserved for employee office space.

Tags | Brooklyn Park, industrial, Minnesota, Opus Group, Staging Concepts

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com