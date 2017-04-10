April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Vapiano has completed a lease for a new restaurant space in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, announced Bradford Allen.

The two-floor, 9,272-square-foot space is located inside the AC Hotel Marriot on the corner of Rush and Ontario. The company is actively expanding in Chicago and currently looking at sites for a Mini Vapiano restaurant. The company has more than 181 locations in 31 countries.

Matt Alexander and John Skalla of Bradford Allen arranged the lease for the Italian restaurant. Todd Siegel and Phil Golding represented the landlord in the transaction.

