April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Chicago Association of REALTORS honored Chicago’s top producers with CAR sales awards in March with a ceremony at the Drake Hotel.

These awards recognize brokers with superior market knowledge and a mastery of the industry. Information from Midwest Real Estate Data was examined in January to determine the winners.

The top commercial producers in 2016 that received Platinum level in specific categories include:

Michael Mintz, Millenium Properties R/E Inc.

Brad Thompson, Millenium Properties R/E Inc.

Dale Strauss, Strauss Realty Ltd.

Michael Tolliver, Chicago Real Estate Resources

James Hodur, CB Exchange

Stanislaw Krozel, Royal Service Realty

Gregory Block, Millennium Properties R/E Inc.

Michael Levin, @properties Commercial

Chelsea Henderson, The Lord Companies

Wayne Caplan, SVN | Chicago Commercial

A complete list of all winners in the Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze levels including the list of 2016 top commercial producers can be found on the Chicago Association of REALTORS website.

Tags | @Properties, CAR Awards, CB Exchange, Chicago, Chicago Real Estate Resources, Commercial Real Estate, Illinois, industrial, Millenium Properties, Multifamily, Retail, Royal Service Realty, Strauss Realty, SVN, The Lord Companies

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com