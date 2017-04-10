April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The North Ridge & Rossell North Shopping Center sold for $5,835,000, announced Marcus & Millichap.

The retail center is 36,170 square feet and located at 6301 to 6427 West North Avenue in Oak Park, Illinois. The property is 92 percent leased to tenants including Dollar Tree, Cash America, H&R Block and Insure One. More than 70 percent of the center’s gross leaseable area has been occupied by the same tenants for about 15 years.

Sean R. Sharko, Austin Weisenbeck and Adrian Mendoza of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller.

Tags | Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck, Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Oak Brook, Retail, Sean Sharko

