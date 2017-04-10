April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hammes Company, which specializes in healthcare building strategies, has named John Healy as a partner.

Healy is the regional vice president responsible for Hammes’ operations in the Southeastern United States. He has more than 30 years experience in managing large, complex healthcare capital programs for the country’s largest healthcare systems.

Tags | Hammes Company, healthcare, John Healy

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com