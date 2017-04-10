April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dougherty Mortgage recently closed a $1.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinance of St. Elmo Court Apartments, a 47-unit multifamily affordable housing apartment property in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Fannie Mae 10-year term, three-year interest-only loan has a 30-year amortization schedule and was arranged through Dougherty’s Brentwood, Tennessee, office for borrower St. Elmo, LLC.

Tags | Chattanooga, Dougherty Mortgage, finance, Multifamily, Tennessee

