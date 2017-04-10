April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brinshore Development and First Baptist Congregational Church broke ground on the McCrory Senior Apartments, a $17.4 million senior housing community on Chicago’s Near West Side.

The 62-unit apartment building is located at 1637 to 1659 W. Washington Blvd. in Chicago, Illinois. The property will include a mix of 40 one- and 14 two-bedroom units as well as a community space, management office, fitness room, exam room, 24-seat multimedia theater, rear patio and a front porch. The apartments are expected to open in May 2018.

All the units in the five-story building are available to seniors who are at least 62 years old and earning up to 60 percent of median income or a maximum of $36,960 for a two-person household.

The project is part of Chicago’s Five-Year Housing Plan which commits $1.3 billion in public and private funds to build, rehabilitate or preserve 41,000 units of affordable housing by the end of 2018.

City financial support includes up to $4.1 million in TIF assistance. Additionally, a quarter acre of city-owned land valued at $697,000 was provided for $1.

Project funding includes $13 million low income housing tax credits and donation tax credit equity from the Illinois Housing Development Authority and $600,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

The complex is named after FBCC’s foudning pastor Rev. Henry McCrory.

Tags | Affordable Housing, Brinshore, Chicago, Illinois, McCrory Senior Apartments, Multifamily, Rev. Henry McCrory, Senior housing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com