Cleveland Construction created a new executive position last month, naming Jason Ziegler as vice president of development and preconstruction.

Ziegler previously served the Mentor, Ohio-based company as director of client development.

Cleveland Construction created the new position because of the increasing amount of preconstruction services requested by clients.

During the past several years, Ziegler has spearheaded the diversification of Cleveland Construction’s client portfolio. The firm formerly focused on commercial retail work, with a mix of multi-family projects and hotel renovations. Ziegler saw the opportunity to target growth in those sectors by focusing on hospitality, multi-family, larger-scale retail and mixed-use developments.

