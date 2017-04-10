April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ashford at Geneva, a multifamily property, in Geneva, Illinois was sold, according to an announcement from Berkadia.

Alex Blagojevich and Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia negotiated the sale which sold at a 5.14 percent cap rate. The 226-unit property features 36 one-bedrooms and 190 two-bedrooms. Each unit features modern appliances, central heating, air conditioning, cable TV, large closets, balcony or patio and a washer and dryer. Tenants can enjoy amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, business center, internet cafe, renovated fitness center, on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance and garages.

Berkadia represented the seller, RADCO. The buyer was an affiliate of Oak Residential Partners.

Tags | Alex Blagojevich, Ashford Geneva, Berkadia, Geneva, Illinois, Multifamily, Ralph DePasQuale

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com