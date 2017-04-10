April 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Associated Bank recently completed $8.04 million in financing to Draper Kramer, Incorporated/MV Two, LLC, for the redevelopment of four buildings in the former Manhasset Village Apartment complex at 1351 McCutcheon Avenue in Richmond Heights, Missouri.

The project, the second phase of redevelopment at the community, will update a total of 46 apartments that will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 762 to 1,465 square feet.

Draper and Kramer is a privately held full-service real estate firm based in Chicago.

Senior vice president Edward (Ted) Notz of Associated Bank managed the loan and closing.

Tags | Associated Bank, Draper and Kramer, Edward Notz, finance, Missouri, Multifamily, Richmond Heights

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com